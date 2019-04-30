30 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Student Grant Body NSFAS Has Quietly Changed the Rules, Issuing Students With Cash Instead of Vouchers

analysis By Tim Cohen

From the beginning of 2019, student grant organisation the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, a central player in #FeesMustFall campus demonstrations of the past few years, has quietly substituted cash payments to qualifying students for the voucher system that existed before. Students, understandably, love the idea. But educators worry that it will lead to buying beer before books. And then there is the election.

In the world of government programmes, there is a notion of benefit creep -- once you open the door, it just keeps getting wider and wider.

And so it has turned out with another of government's programmes, this time involving the organisation that supports tertiary students, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

When NSFAS began, it was a loan programme. Students were meant to repay the loans once they got jobs, which statistically they are more likely to get than non-graduates by huge proportions. It was meant to be, in the long term, a self-funding programme. But then NSFAS itself fell into crisis because a large proportion of students were not repaying the loans.

Then came the #FeesMustFall protests, and a national crisis of sorts, and the programme was re-examined in detail. Policy proposals were...

