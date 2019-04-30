Nigeria, Pakistan Strengthen Ties Against Maritime Crime

Abuja — Nigeria and Pakistan Navy have agreed to partner in their effort to end piracy and other maritime crimes on Nigerian territorial waters to improve ease of doing business in the country's seaports.

Both countries made the commitment when Pakistani Chief of Naval Staff (PCNS), Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi visited the Nigerian Navy headquarters yesterday in Abuja.

Abbasi said the visit was aimed at forging partnerships between both institutions that have critical roles to play in making Nigerian ports efficient and profitable.

Responding, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Ibok-Ete Ibas, said the Nigerian Navy remains committed to improving security in the maritime space, adding that it has adopted some measures and strategies that have yielded positive results.

Ibas noted that there was clear evidence that Nigeria's maritime fortunes in the last three years have been on the positive path, as policies have contributed to reduction in maritime crimes.