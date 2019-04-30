South Africa: Assisted Suicide Advocate Sean Davison Pleads Not Guilty to Third Murder Charge

analysis

After his arrest in 2018 for the alleged premeditated murder of Dr Anrich Burger, Professor Sean Davison now faces a third murder charge, for the death of athlete Richard Holland. The DignitySA founder continues to be the 'poster boy' for the debate on the legalisation of assisted euthanasia in South Africa.

Controversial euthanasia activist Sean Davison made a brief appearance in the Cape Town magistrates' court on 29 April 2019 to face a third charge of premeditated murder.

According to the charge sheet, Davison was accused of "unlawfully and intentionally" killing Richard Holland by "administering a lethal amount of drugs" on around 8 November 2015 in Constantia.

Davison pleaded not guilty to all charges in the case.

Holland was a 32-year-old triathlete who suffered a brain injury which left him with locked-in syndrome (a condition where the sufferer is conscious, but paralysed).

Davison was first arrested in his Pinelands, Cape Town, home on 18 September 2018.

At the time, he was arrested in connection with the 2013 death of Dr Anrich Burger, a close friend of Davison's who was left a quadriplegic after a car accident in 2005. An article published in Daily Maverick said Davison sat with the deceased...