Sudan: CBOS - Positive Implications of UAE Deposit on Exchange Rate

Khartoum — The Spokesman of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) Dr. Najm-Eddin Hassan Ibrahim has affirmed that the deposit of 250 million dollars from the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) at the Central Bank came to achieve financial and monetary stability, pointing to its positive effects on the exchange rate and bridging the balance of payments deficit.

Dr. Ibrahim praised the role of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Sudan, stressing that the Sudan's government and people look with satisfaction and gratitude to the brothers in the two countries. It is to be recalled that Abu Dhabi Fund for Development Saturday signed an agreement with the Central Bank of Sudan on depositing $ 250 million, AED 918 million, as a part of a $ 3 billion US-Saudi joint aid package to Sudan to support the economy and meet the basic needs of the Sudanese people.