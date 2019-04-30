30 April 2019

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boat Operators Get 1000 Lifejackets From Lagos Agency

By Gbenga Salau

One thousand lifejackets were distributed by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) to boat operators in Ikorodu area of the state. The Managing Director, LASWA, Mr. Damilola Emmanuel, said the agency distributes lifejackets to operators and passengers everywhere as parts of efforts aimed at promoting safety on water.

He added that safety is a key ingredient to having a sustainable waterway system, as one boat mishap is likely to repel 100 passengers from using the waterways to commute.

Emmanuel said it is important that all stakeholders work to ensure that the waterways are safe as it is what would drive traffic to using the waterways for commuting and economic activities. He nonetheless told the operators that it is their primary responsible to provide lifejackets to passengers, as the ones being provided were to support them.

Corporate Service Director, Equus Trade and Logistics, Amina Agboola, whose company sponsored the distribution of the lifejackets, said it is aimed at promoting safety, which her company is committed to, knowing it is critical to passengers' safety.

The National General Secretary of the Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transport of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), Munirudiin Kolade Adesiyan, maintained that safety on waterways is the responsibility of all, reasons operators and passengers must work to ensure safety like the regulators.

