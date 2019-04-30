30 April 2019

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa Is Not the Only Regional Economy With a Debt Problem

analysis By Ed Stoddard

South Africa was not the only economy in the region to suffer a lost decade or 'nine wasted years', to quote President Cyril Ramaphosa. In some ways mirroring Pretoria's trajectory, many African economies have been racking up concerning levels of debt against a backdrop of relatively sluggish growth. Part of this stems from continued reliance on natural resources. The failure to diversify or industrialise is one reason why so much of the past decade has been lost.

A record was chalked up in 2018 for international bond issues from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the World Bank. On the one hand, this is a good sign. It demonstrates investor appetite for African debt and the region's increased ability to tap global financial markets and sources of capital.

Yet there is a double edge to this sword. Debt levels across the world's poorest continent are rising rapidly, and in many cases probably unsustainably, threatening the promise unleashed more than a decade ago when much of the region's debt was forgiven.

In the early 2000s, Africa was in the throes of a debt crisis, with regional debt to gross domestic product (GDP) levels north of 90%. Much of this was effectively written off...

