Malawi: Labour Union Quashes Chakwera Suggestion to Change Working Hours

Malawi Congress of Trade Unions (MCTU) have described as counter-productive Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera's decision to reduce the working hours once voted into power.

Chakwera said his party's administration will change working hours from 7.30am to 8.30am

Chakwera said at a rally that once MCP is voted into power, it would change the start of working day from the currenfrom 7.30am to 8.30am to give workers more time to attend to their domestic affairs.

But the MCTU president Luther Mambala said this was counter-productive.

"This means many Malawians will be reporting for duties later than the 8:30am. This is counter-productive because the working hours will be very few for an efficient and effective civil service," said Mambala.

However, the MCP publicist Maurice Munthali said the idea is viable.

"The idea is to enhance efficiency. This is the norm the world over," he said.

A political scientist at Chancellor College Mustafa Hussein said the idea is viable as long as people are serious with their work ethics.

"The important thing is productivity, as long as workers work hard for those hours, there is no problem," he said.

Countries such as South Africa, Uganda, Botswana and Rwanda start work at 8:30am their time.