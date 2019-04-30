Malawi: PMI Has Invested U.S.$ 240 Million for Malaria Fight in the Country

Mchinji — United States President's Malaria Initiative (PMI) has invested over US$ 240 million in the fight against Malaria in the country since 2006.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Malawi Mission Director, Littleton Tazewell disclosed this Friday at Magawa Secondary School ground in Mchinji during the commemoration of World Malaria Day 2019 whose theme was "Zero Malaria starts with me".

He said PMI's primary objective is to save lives and it was encouraging that worldwide Malaria deaths continue to drop year after year.

"Countries where PMI is operating has enhanced collective global efforts have more than halved malaria mortality rates since 2006. Reducing Malaria's impact is so important because it disproportionately affects the poor particularly pregnant women and children and traps people in a vicious cycle of disease and poverty," Tazewell explained.

He Malaria keeps children out of school and parents out of work.

The Director said through a strong partnership with Ministry of Health, mortality rates among children under have decreased by 48 per cent.

He added that, "Studies suggest that intervention to prevent and control malaria account for 40 per cent of this reduction. We need to celebrate this achievement."

Tazewell called for doubled efforts at national and district level to empower the National Malaria Control Programme to achieve its goal of reducing the burden of Malaria in the country.

"Let us encourage communities to ensure everyone to sleep under mosquito nets and very child with a fever get the treatment they need," he noted.

Secretary for health and Population, Dan Namarika thanked various development partners and organizations for complementing government's effort to fighting malaria in the country.

He noted that the technical and financial support being rendered in the health sector is having a positive impact to the people's lives and health.

Namarika added that the efforts being made is helping the country to reduce number of Malaria cases and admission in various health facilities.

"If communities commit themselves to eradicating Malaria in their areas chances are that funds spent on procuring Malaria drugs will be channelled to other development needs," the Secretary for Health pointed out.

District Commissioner (DC) for Mchinji, Rosemary Nawasha said 285 people died of Malaria in 2018 and out of that 183 were under five children.

She said one of the District recorded highest number of deaths among people as result of the disease and communities should be aware of the dangers of the disease.

The DC appealed to communities to take up their responsibilities to ensure that they sleep under mosquito nets to prevent the spread Malaria in their areas.

Mchinji District Malaria Ambassador Senior Chief Dambe called for continued sensitization on the importance of malaria prevention among communities.

He said good hygiene practices within household are instrumental in helping to reduce bleeding of mosquitoes from stagnant waters and tall grasses.