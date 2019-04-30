Malawi: Chakwera Tightens the Screw On DPP 'Thieves' - They Have Stolen 'K1 Trillion' in 5 Years

The triple alliance of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), People's Party (PP) and Freedom Party (FP) stormed Njamba Freedom Park in Blantyre on Sunday with one message that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should not be given a fresh mandate because of its record of thieving public resources and maintained a claim that K1 trillion has been mispappropriated in the five years President Peter Mutharika has been in power.

MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera, who is leading the alliance, PP's Joyce Banda and FP's Khumbo Kachali said the governing DPP should be voted out in the May 21 2019 polls.

Chakwera labelled the DPP top leadership as "thieves" or "Mbava", saying all they have succeded is wrongful self enrichment and failing on service delivery as well as paying little attention to human rights issues such as the attacks on persons with albinism.

"Malawi Congress Party will bring meaningful change," promised Chakwera.

Standing on a 'Chakwera Hi 5' slogan, the MCP presidential hopeful said his administration would strive to provide servant leadership, promise unity, prosperity, rule of law and end corruption.

During the political campaign meetings, Chakwera is flashing a red card referees use to enforce discipline during football matches. He said the red card is a marching order against President Mutharika, accusing him and his DPP for failure to keep its manifesto promise.

"I am flashing a red card that it is time for those in power now to pack up and go," said Chakwera.

Commenting on election rigging claims, MCP leader charged with boldness, made it point blank that: "Malawians of today are fed up with a failed government which is on the move fast approaching the exit door."

Chakwera accused the DPP administration that it has "miserably failed" to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians.

He charged that the DPP had lied in promising that it would fight corruption, improve living standards, transform the economy, provide good governance and ensure equity and equality.

Chakwera said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed in the five years it has governed the country, often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

Mutharika and Chakwera have emerged as bitter rivals since the May 20 2014 Tripartite Elections in which Chakwera trailed Mutharika in the presidential race.

The last known major and credible survey on possible voting patterns for the May 21 elections by Institute for Public Opinion and Research (Ipor) put Mutharika neck-to-neck with Chakwera while Chilima was not far off in third. The survey was conducted when Chilima's UTM Party was barely two months old.