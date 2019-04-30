Malawi: Govt Acts On Joyce Banda's 'Directive' - Employs Health Care Workers

Ministry of Health in conjunction with the Ministry of Local Government has recruited health care workers barely a day after the former president and People's Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda made the call at a political rally she jointly held with Malawi Congress Party (MCP), presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera in Mangochi on Thursday.

Joyce Banda: delivery of quality health care services is mostly compromised due to shortage of service providers in many hospitals

Banda called upon government to recruit nurses, midwives and health care workers to reduce the patient/hospital attendant ratio that has reached an alarming state in the country.

The former president, who is campaigning for Chakwera presidential bid, said delivery of quality health care services is mostly compromised due to shortage of service providers in many hospitals in the country.

But responding to Banda's call, government has effected the recruitment of over 3000 health care workers.

The announced came through a back dated April 17, 2019 and signed by Secretary for Health and Population Dan Namalika and Charles Kalemba Secretary for Local government and rural development. It was released on Friday April 26.

According to the communication titled: "Recruitment of health care workers in the 2018/2019 financial year," a total of 1924 health care workers of grade HC/M10-HF M4 have been recruited 1029 of them in central hospitals, 293 in CHAM hospitals and 602 in district councils.

Recruitment of a total of 1182 clinical and other health care workers of grades HN/MB-HDM2 has been effected out of which 266 are for central hospitals, 454 CHAM facilities and 596 for district councils.

"The ministry of health and Population in conjunction with the ministry of Local government and rural development wishes to give an update on the recruitment of health care workers that has taken place in the current financial year," reads the statement in part.

The statement further reads, "The recruitment of the above 3106 health care workers is part of government's recruitment plan and demonstrates government's commitment to the improvement of the delivery of health care service delivery in the country."

According to Namalika and Kalemba's joint missive, government has included in the 2019/2020 budget more funds for the recruitment of health care workers to ensure the employment of fresh graduants who are yet to be offered job.

Banda has always asked government to recruit health care workers especially fresh graduants who are just staying after government's failure to incorporate them into the system.

Government's reaction comes a day after Banda made a strong warning at a rally held at Mpondasi school in the area of Traditional Authority, T/A Mponda Mamgochi.

Ministry of health spokesperson Joshua Malango confirmed the development, saying government has effected the recruitment process through letters that were drafted on April 17th but officially released on April 26.

Malango said the communication has been delayed due to failure by ministry of Local government to sign the communication in good time.