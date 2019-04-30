Nigeria: SARS Intercepts Truckload of Fake Panadol in Lagos

It was the end of the road for a syndicate that specialized in importing fake drugs from China into Nigeria, following the arrest of one of its suspected members and the recovery of a truckload of Panadol Extra and Chloramphenicol eye-drop.

The arrest was made following a tip off, which saw operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State police command, storm the Trade Fair complex, along the Mile 2-Badagry expressway, where the truck was intercepted.

The 35-year-old suspect, Hope Ikerimba, had gone to supply the medicine to a buyer with an unknown identity. In an interview with the suspect, he said: "My friend, Solomon Afoaku, owns the goods. He lives in Kano State. He called me on the phone last Thursday, that he would want me to help him supply the goods to a buyer. He said that the buyer refused to pay for the goods, saying he had to see them before he would pay.

"Someone brought the goods to me at Trade Fair, where I sell spare parts. The plan was for the buyer to come inspect the goods there and thereafter, I would follow him to the bank to ensure he paid into Solomon's account before I release the goods to him. Immediately the man arrived to inspect the goods, SARS men came."

Police sources revealed that moves were on to arrest the owner.

Meanwhile, the police in Edo State said on Monday in Benin City that it had arrested a man alleged to be a cultist and serial killer, who had murdered no less than 38 victims.

A statement signed by DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, spokesperson of the command in the state, said the suspect was arrested last Tuesday following the receipt of credible intelligence.

Nwabuzor said the 37-year-old suspect was on a mission to kill a victim (names withheld) before his arrest. He also said that on his arrest, the suspect was immediately searched, during which two guns were found on him.

He further explained that the suspect was thereafter taken to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation where he made useful statements and confessed to the killing of 38 persons.

Nwabuzor added that a further search was carried out at the suspect's residence, where a double barrel gun was recovered.

The spokesman, however, said that the state's Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed DanMallam, had directed further investigation into the case. He appealed to law-abiding citizens of the state to go about their normal businesses.

He quoted DanMallam as warning criminal elements in the state to submit themselves to the police or vacate the state or face the consequences.

According to Nwabuzor, the commissioner warned that under his watch, the command is ready to flush out criminals or bring them to justice through due process.