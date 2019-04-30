Somalia: Dozens of Suspects Detained in Massive Security Operation

Somali police said more than 70 people have been rounded up in connection with al-Shabaab during a massive security operation in Mogadishu and nearby areas.

Speaking to the reporters in the capital, the deputy Somali police commander, Zakia Hussein said the operation was carried out following a tip-off from residents.

She added that over 65 people have been taken into custody, including 60 who were arrested from Weydow area located in the outskirts of the Somali capital.

"The security agencies arrested 69 people, an investigation is underway, those found involving in crime will be put on trial, and those who do not commit will be freed," she said.

The officer said the police arrested a man suspected to have killed a district officer.