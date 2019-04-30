Somalia: Foreign Affairs Minister Meets With His Qatari Counterpart

A high-level delegation led by Somalia's minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed Isse Awad has held a meeting with his Qatari counterpart in Doha.

Minister Awad and his Qatari counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani discussed bilateral relations and means of developing them, in addition to discussing a number of issues of joint interest.

The visit of minister Somali foreign minister to Doha comes two months after the countries reached a military agreement to cooperate on the defence sector.

Early this year, Qatar has donated more than 67 armoured vehicles to Somalia in its efforts to help the country in the rebuilding of the army and fight against the al-Shabaab.

Somalia and Qatar have developed close relations since the Federal government in Mogadishu declared a neutral stance on the Gulf diplomatic crisis began in June 2017.