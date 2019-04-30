29 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Military Court Sentences Policeman to Death for Killing

Abdullahi Hassan Mohamed, a member of the Somali police force was slapped with death sentence after finding him guilty of murdering a bus driver outside Mogadishu last January.

According to the prosecutors, Mohamed was detained at the crime scene in Siinka Dheera area located in the outskirts of Mogadishu.

The military Court said the policeman committed the crime deliberately and he killed the victim identified as Mohammed Ismail.

"The Court sentenced to death the police officer after finding him guilty of killing Mohamed Ismail Qabobe, who was a bus driver on 6th January 2019," reads the court statement.

Meanwhile, the military court judge stressed that the defendant can pursue an appeal.

