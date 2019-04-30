29 April 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Roadside Bomb Hits Military Convoy Outside Mogadishu

At least four Somali government soldiers sustained injuries following a landmine explosion on Sunday.

The roadside inland explosive device hit the military they were traveling in Weydow outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

It is not immediately clear who carried out the attack but armed group al-Shabaab which is fighting to topple the internationally backed government of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Khaire usually claim responsibility for attacks targeting Somali troops.

Somali security agencies with support from the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have stepped up security ahead of the Holy Month of Ramadan next month.

The joint forces captured the strategic town of Sabiid two weeks ago from al-Shabaab which controlled the area since 2012.

US airstrikes killed three fighters near Iskushuban in Puntland regional state of Somalia on Saturday.

Pentagon said it would continue its air campaign in support of the federal government of Somalia and AU peacekeeping operations.

