Nigeria: Call for Dasuki, El-Zakzaky's Releases, Another Betrayal - Group to CAN

The Concerned Christian Forum of Nigeria has faulted the recent call by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the release of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria and Sambo Dasuki, embattled former National Security Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan from detention.

CCFN described the statement attributed to the CAN President as "inhuman and most uncharitable."

Recall that CAN President, Rev. Ayokunle Samson had during the weekend called on the Federal Government to release El-Zakzaky and Dasuki from detention.

"Of course, El-Zakzaky, and the former presidential security adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who are in the hands of the federal government are also due for release," Ayokunle was quoted as saying while addressing a press conference in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, at the weekend.

Reacting to Ayokunle's request, the Concerned Christian Forum of Nigeria through its president, James Amedu in a statement, called on the CAN president to tender an unreserved apology to members of the Christian faith in Nigeria, as well as the generality of the people who have in one way or the other suffered directly or indirectly from the actions of these two individuals.

The statement reads:

The Concerned Christian Forum of Nigeria notes with disappointment; the statement credited to Rev. (Dr.) Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), where he called for the release of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Elzakzaky and the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki by the federal government.

While it is no doubt that the CAN as the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria represents the interest of Christians in Nigeria, it is, however, inexcusable to delve into partisan politics in exchange for monetary gains as exemplified by Rev. Dr Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, the president of CAN.

The Concerned Christian Forum of Nigeria, would wish to educate the CAN president on the need to always protect the integrity of the Christian Association of Nigeria by putting the interest of the millions of Christians in Nigeria above personal interest.

It is also worrisome to add that the two individuals in question are standing trial for acts of terrorism and a financial heist that led to the loss of lives of innocent Nigerians, which has been widely condemned by all and sundry in Nigeria. And for the CAN president to call for their release without recourse to the gravity of the crimes they have committed is an indication that either Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle was a beneficiary of the Dasuki loot or he has been co-opted into the plot by Iran to release El-Zakzaky from detention forcefully.

The Concerned Christian Forum of Nigeria is also concerned about the involvement of CAN president in corruption and terrorism-related offenses, so much so that he openly canvassed for their release on the pages of newspapers.