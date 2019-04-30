Cameroon: Fight Against HIV, STIs - Social Vaccine Caravan in Ngoumou

Under the patronage of the First Lady, the Governor of the Centre Region has launched the campaign to curb HIV/STIs in the Mefou and Akono Division.

The Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea has called on the population of the Mefou and Akono Division in the Centre Region to adhere massively to the sensitisation campaign against STIs/HIV, dubbed "Social Vaccine", spearheaded by the First Lady, Chantal Biya. He made the call on Friday April 26, 2019 at the Ngoumou Council Conference Centre as he officially launched the pedagogic programme, aimed at helping the population curb HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs). Besides pedagogic sensitisation tools, the First Lady, also offered a multimedia video conference room to the locality in a bid to promote good health amongst youths and the population at large.

While inaugurating the Ngoumou Multimedia Centre, Naseri Paul Bea, alongside some members of government and dignitaries lauded the gesture from the First Lady, which is much welcomed at an android era. The centre, he said, will help the population carry out research on HIV and STIs, and how to prevent the ailments. Located within the premises of the Ngoumou Council, the Multimedia Centre is equipped with computers, video cameras and other ICTs tools destined to enable researchers disseminate information on HIV/STIs as well as enable the population of Ngoumou interact with health experts at the "Chantal Biya" International Reference Centre for Research on the Prevention and Management of HIV dubbed CIRCB. While commissioning the committee charged with working at the multimedia centre, Naseri Paul Bea underscored that the centre is freely open to everybody and there should be no case of theft or people trying to monopolise the use of the computers.

The General Supervisor of the Social Vaccine Programme, Professor Alexis Ndjolo, who is also Director General of CIRCB, said the programme is a set of strategies aimed at promoting protective behaviour while rejecting risky behaviours that expose people to HIV infection. While waiting for a biological vaccine against HIV, Prof Ndjolo said the First Lady is using social vaccine to reduce the disease at Ngoumou with a prevalence rate of three per cent. While noting that the prevalence rate of HIV in Ngoumou is not settled, Prof Ndjolo told the population to accept systematic HIV screening, accept the option of test and treat without delay for any person declared HIV positive, accept to treat all exposed infants as well as their mothers. The Director General said the centre has created a window between the programme and the entire world particularly Africa, as teachers in the locality will carry out research on basic HIV/STIs knowledge, collect research results coming directly from CIRCB before disseminating to pupils and the population. Prof. Ndjolo said the goal is to make sure that 90 per cent of the population get screened of HIV, 90 per cent of HIV infected people are put on treatment and that 90 per cent of those on treatment suppress the viral replication to undetectable limit.