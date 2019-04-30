Sudan: Arrangements Set for 15th Round of (KIBF)

Khartoumو — The higher committee of Khartoum International Book's Fair (KIBF) will hold its first preparatory meeting next Wednesday.

The meeting will be chaired in Khartoum by the caretaker Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Dr. Garaham Abdel Gadir.

Dr, Abdel-Gadir has previously issued a decision forming a higher committee of KIBF in its15th session.

The fair will be held in next October according to Arab Publishers calendar.

The formation of the committee's decision has included tasks of the higher committee represented in planning, the well preparation for the 15th session of KIBF, fthe ollow up and endorsement of subcommittee's detailed and sideline programs.