Damazin — The caretaker Wali (governor) of the Blue Nile State and Commander of the Fourth Infantry Brigade, Maj. Gen. Ahmed Abdul-Rahim Shukratall, Monday issued a decision dissolving the associations and trade unions in the state.

The decision included listing and receiving the assets of the dissolved trade unions and organizations.

The decision also included formation of steering committees to carry out the necessary tasks of the dissolved trade unions and associations.