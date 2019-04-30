Namibia: Jailed Chinese Men Lose Bribery Appeal

AN APPEAL bid by two Chinese men who were sent to prison after admitting that they tried to bribe a police officer in September last year has failed in the Windhoek High Court.

The appeal that Xu Siyong and Yang Huaifen filed against their conviction and sentence on a bribery charge has no prospects of success, judge Dinnah Usiku ruled in a judgement delivered in the High Court on Friday. With judge Christie Liebenberg agreeing with her finding, judge Usiku refused the two men's application to have the late filing of their appeal against their conviction excused, and ordered that the appeal be struck from the court roll.

Xu and Yang were both sentenced to two years' imprisonment in September last year, after they admitted guilt to a charge of bribery in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

The two men, who at that stage held managerial positions in a Chinese-owned construction company operating in Namibia, admitted that they committed the crime on 5 September last year by offering a bribe of N$4 000 to a Namibian police inspector in an attempt to stop the investigation of a case in which Yang is suspected of money laundering involving an amount of N$1 million.

The police officer did not accept the bribe, and instead had the two men arrested and charged.

Xu and Yang initially appealed only against the two-year prison term to which they were sentenced, but after changing their legal representation, also lodged an appeal against their conviction.

The appeal against their conviction was based on an argument that they did not admit all of the required elements of the offence of bribery in the written statement in which their guilty pleas were set out, and that they were thus wrongly convicted. They also claimed that they did not receive a fair trial.

The two judges were not persuaded by the grounds of appeal. Judge Usiku noted that during their trial, Xu and Yang at no stage raised the issue that their defence lawyer, Mbanga Siyomunji, did not act according to their instructions, and remarked that she could not find that they did not receive a fair trial, or were wrongly convicted.

In the pleas they gave in the magistrate's court, they "explicitly declared without any ambiguity that they were guilty of the offence", judge Usiku stated.

She also said the appeal court was not persuaded that the two men's sentences were shockingly or startlingly inappropriate, or that the presiding magistrate failed to exercise her discretion judiciously.

Defence lawyer Sisa Namandje represented Xu and Yang with the appeal. Felistas Shikerete-Vendura represented the state.