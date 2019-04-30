Namibia: Zero Budget Allocation for Textbooks

THE ministry of education has cut funding for textbooks and stationery for the Khomas region, according to its operational budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

The ministry allocated N$1 million towards pre-primary education, N$62 million to primary and N$67 million for secondary education in the region, a memo from the ministry showed.

The Namibian could not establish the operational budgets for other regions.

However, from the Khomas allocation, seven items - textbooks, cleaning materials, stationery, rental expenses, transport, private schools and daily subsistence allowances - will not receive funding this year.

Khomas education director Gerard Vries last week said the budget allocation will affect schools to some extent but noted that the secondary education grant and primary education grant in Khomas region will remain the same this year.

"The allocation per secondary school learner for the year will be N$400 and the allocation per primary school learner per year will be N$300," he said.

Vries also said school boards, principals and school managements are obliged to submit reports every term of income and expenditure for each school within Khomas region, which provides a gauge for the financial well-being of these institutions.

Education executive director Sanet Steenkamp told The Namibian last week that some regions ended the financial year with a positive balance, which money the regional directorates reallocated towards other regional needs.

Steenkamp said the ministry undertakes planning and budgeting exercises within the regulations of service to ensure they maximise on the available resources.

"As customary, the ministry allocates funds through regional directorates," she said, adding that funds are allocated based on needs.

She said the ministry had issued various directives over the years on the management of funds to schools to cut down on non-essential "wants-to-have", and focus on what is essential and critical.

Steenkamp noted that the government continuously supplies resources through the budgetary provision, and remains committed to the provision of learning and teaching materials as well as other needs to schools.

Receiving the biggest slice of the national budget, the education ministry is set to spend N$10 billion of its N$13,7 billion allocation on salaries.

Another N$1,4 billion will be reserved for pension and social security contributions. The ministry intends spending its development budget of N$932 million on around 50 projects, but they have not initiated any new capital projects between 2016 and 2018.

The development budget indicates that the ministry plans to spend most of its funding on old projects.

Nampa last month quoted education minister Katrina Hanse-Himarwa as saying in the National Assembly that despite spending N$327 million over five years, the ministry is yet to meet the one-to-one learner-to-textbook ratio.

She said this while responding to questions posed by Popular Democratic Movement parliamentarian Elma Dienda. The ministry spent N$65 million on primary school textbooks over three years, while N$262 million was spent for secondary school textbooks.

"The ministry procured books for junior primary (Grades 1 to 3) for N$25 million in the 2014/15 financial year, and N$40 million for senior primary (Grades 4 to 7) for the 2015/16 financial year," Hanse-Himarwa said.

She added that the N$327 million spent was not sufficient to provide each pupil in both primary and secondary schools with a textbook. The minister further said they spent N$90 million on the junior secondary phase (Grade 8 to 9) textbooks in 2016/17, as well as N$90 million in the 2017/18 financial year; and N$82 million in 2018/19 for the National Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary Level phase.

"The curriculum was revised recently, and it has a larger proportion of the 'old curriculum'. This means old textbooks are not obsolete - as they are also helpful to cover the gap," Hanse-Himarwa said.