Ghana: 'Baby Thief' Jailed 7 Years

Forty-two-year-old seamstress, Rose Mawusi Fiaku, who stole a one-year-old boy at the Takoradi Market Circle, has been sentenced to five years in prison in hard labour by a Sekondi Gender court.

Rose in March 22, 2019, made the headlines after he abducted the baby from her mother with the pretext of buying him sausage.

Before judgment was delivered on Friday, April 26, Rose burst into uncontrollable tears, pleading for mercy, when asked if she had anything to say.

Consequently, Justice AbenaAgyin Doku, presiding judge, asked the lawyer of her alleged accomplice, Emmanuel Arthur, if he had anything to say.

The lawyer also pleaded for mercy and asked for Rose to be cautioned and discharged.

The judge, however, told Rose she had been lying to the court, and that "you said you were pregnant, it wasn't true, you said you had a baby, it wasn't true".

Justice Doku sentenced Rose to five years in prison in hard labour, and her alleged accomplice, Lartey Lawson, would be expected to reappear in court today.

The convict, it would be recalled, stole the one-year-old baby boy, Francis Mawusi Ahiabenu, from his mother at about 4:30pm in front of the Market Circle Post Office in Takoradi, on Friday, March 22, 2019.

She initially posed as a customer and reportedly asked the baby's mother, one Nana Akosua, to allow her handle her two children, to enable her to serve customers better.

Rose took the boy and his siblings to a nearby shop, and bought them pastries, and later returned the siblings, and left the boy with the pastries seller.

The convict promised to return the boy, but bolted with the boy, but a closed circuit television (CCTV) camera of some banks in the area, captured her as she moved away.

Less than a week after a report was made to the police, a manhunt was launched following which the baby was found by police at a slum in the Takoradi suburb of Effia Kuma with the convict and her boyfriend.