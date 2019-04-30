Ghana: Police Rescue Indian Businessman From Kidnappers

Kumasi — The police have freed a 31-year-old Indian businessman, after he was kidnapped by some unidentified men in Kumasi, on Thursday.

Om Prakash Chudry, was freed from the kidnappers at their hideout at Akokoabon near Parkoso in the Asokore Mampong municipality, yesterday, at about 10am following a tip-off.

The Head of the Public Affairs of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, told journalists that Chudry was at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receiving treatment, as the police hunt the suspects.

ASP Ahianyo explained that although the suspects called the family and business partners of Chudry to demand $500.000, no money was paid to them.

According to the Police PRO, security personnel were collaborating with telecommunication companies to assist them in arresting the suspects at their hideouts.

He appealed to the public to volunteer information to the police to aid the arrest of the suspects.

ASP Ahianyo advised the public to be mindful of their security in order not to fall victim to criminals.