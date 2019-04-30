Ghana: GH Beauty Artistry Making Ladies Attractive

Though they hold their cherished customers 'hostage' in their salons until they are done with them, they have a common purpose to achieve; to make ladies look beautiful, charming, and attractive.

This is the task which GH Beauty Artistry at Dansoman- Exhibition and other salons throughout the country have set themselves to achieve.

They are often lauded for their ability to bring out the beauty in ladies through their splendid and different hair styles done for their customers.

Some of the hair styles include teeny weeny afro (TWA ), afro, dreadlocks, perm cut, blunt cut, weave on, pixie cut, tangle free, corn row, braids among others.

Depending on the versatility of the beautician, customers continue to knock on their doors for their hair to be styled according to preferred styles and specifications.

GH Beauty Artistry staff are less busy at weekdays, they, therefore, take Wednesday off, but the situation changes getting to Fridays and reaches the crescendo at weekends.

From first light ( morning) to dusk, these beauticians display their skills with the best of their knowledge and rich experiences.

According to Ms Evelyn Amevor, an Assistant to GH Beauty Artistry, "For bridal clients it does not matter the day or the time, the staff can work from the first light to the time the job is done. We go to the customer's house to execute the task."

She said though their job was time-consuming, the ladies, especially the married ones, must work to supplement the domestic budget.

Ms Amevor has advised female youth not to consider any job time-consuming and ' low-rated' among others but must work hard for a living. This, she said, would make them independent and self-sufficient.

She intimated that it was better to be engaged in perceived 'low-rated' jobs than to indulge in promiscuity and unacceptable practices that could endanger their lives.

Ms Amevor told female youth to learn multiple jobs to brighten their fortunes of economic independence.

A customer whose hair was being styled at the time of my visit, and who spoke on anonymity, praised the beauticians for exhibiting exceptional skills to make their clients look pretty.

She said the beauticians were time-conscious, dependable and whose examples must be emulated.

The client said entrepreneurs would be able to expand their businesses if they were found to possess good qualities to appease their clients.