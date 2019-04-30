Ghana: MP Donates to Ho Female Prison Inmates

Ho — As part of his Easter rounds, Mr Benjamin Kpodo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho Central, visited the Ho Female Prison on picnic day and donated a consignment of food items and bottled water to the inmates.

Interacting with the warders and prisoners, Mr Kpodo said convicts were still an integral part of the society.

He said they needed the love of all and sundry to reform and reintegrate into public life after serving sentence in jail.

The MP said although as convicts they had lost their rights to personal freedom, they were still entitled to their rights to personal dignity.

Mr Kpodo insisted that the possibility of people finding themselves in jail in a travesty of justice could not be ruled out and the conditions in the prisons should not subject them to further jeopardy.

He advised the convicts to be of good behaviour even while serving sentence, in order to benefit from possible presidential pardon.

Shedding light on Easter, Mr Kpodo, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Happy Dzah-Kpodo, said Christ served all mankind with love and sacrificed his life for all, including prisoners and the less privileged.

"Let us also emulate Christ and support the convicts in various ways to reform", he added.

Superintendent Clarissa Dankwa, Officer-in-Charge of the Ho Female Prison, thanked Mr Kpodo for the gesture and said the correctional centre attached great importance to the welfare of the inmates.

She said the facility had a bakery which produced bread for the convicts and trained them in the bakery business to enable them earn a living after leaving prison.

Superintendent Clarissa Dankwa said the prison needed a modern kitchen where cooking can be done in a decent environment, rather than the present earthenware tripod and firewood they are used to and appealed to the MP, philanthropists and benevolent organisations for assistance.