26 April 2019

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Two Arrested for Robbing Cabbie

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Two persons, who allegedly attacked and robbed a taxi driver, at Dansoman, in Accra, have been arrested by the police on Thursday.

The suspects, Abdulai Rashid and Abubakari Iddrisu, are in the custody of the police assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), disclosed to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said On April 25, at about 02:40pm, at Dansoman Exhibition Roundabout, Rashid and Iddrisu hired the services of a complainant, taxi driver (name withheld), in charge of Daewoo Matiz to Tunga, a suburb of Dansoman.

DSP Tenge said in the course of the journey, Iddrisu pointed a knife at the complainant and threatened him to surrender his phones and cash, or risked being stabbed to death.

She said the suspects robbed the driver of two mobile phones, a power bank and GH₵30.00, and the complainant raised the alarm, and the residents arrested Rashid.

DSP Tenge said Rashid later led the police to arrest his accomplice Iddrisu, and the two mobile phones and GH₵28.00 were retrieved.

