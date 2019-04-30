Ghana: NSA Whips MoYS in Friendly Match ... Demands Rematch With Times, Nya

The National Sports Authority (NSA) last Thursday handed the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) a humiliating 11-1 defeat in a friendly football match played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The game, played to mark the Easter celebrations was also to fraternize, strengthen and shape the foundation of sports in the country.

Skipper Kwadwo Kwarteng headed in the opener at the early stages of the game.

NSA doubled the lead in the sixth minute with a sublime drive from Joel Mensah Pablo from outside the box.

Before Mr. Isaac Asiamah's men would regroup, they were stunned with the third goal through Skipper Kwarteng who expertly converted a penalty in the 12th minute after a goal bound strike came of the hands of a MoYS defender.

NSA increased the tally to 5-0 as Mensah Pablo added to his tally before Emanuel Nkansah also registered his name to the score sheet before Richard Domingo added the sixth goal to end the first half.

After the break, MoYS brought on goalkeeper Jonathan Asante but could not stop the onslaught as he conceded the seventh goal in the 48th minute through Emanuel Nkansah.

NSA went ahead to scored four more goals; a brace from substitute Daniel Azubire, one from skipper Kwarteng to record a hat-trick with Ibrahim Bature driving the final nail into the coffin for MoYS.

Prince Behen pulled a consolation goal for MoYS at the latter stages of the game.

NSA Skipper, Kwarteng after the game challenged the football team of the New Times Corporation - Blue Birds - publishers of the Ghanaian Times and Spectator newspapers to face them in a rematch.

The Blue Birds defeated the NSA team coached by Winfred Chartey Annan, Head Coach of the national deaf football team, Black Wonders 4-1 in a similar friendly in December, 2017.

"The Blue Birds defeated us 4-1 at this same venue two years ago, and have refused to honour a return game, I want to use this opportunity to call them out, and they should be men enough to come and face us again and prove their quality against us.".

"We also want to play the National Youth Authority (NYA) team and a possible rematch with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), he added.