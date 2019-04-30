Ghana: Let's Unite in Prayer for Ghana.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his Easter message at the weekend appealed to Ghanaians to pray for the progress of the country as they celebrate Easter.

He said "with mobilisation of our energies and prayers, I am confident that we will move this nation where she ought to be - Ghana Beyond Aid."

Although the Easter festivities are over, we find it important to re-echo the President's call on Ghanaians to pray for the progress of the country.

Being a majority Christian country and celebrating Easter, it is our view that apart from hard work and working for the common good, prayers by people of every faith is good for the country.

Indeed, we all need to bring our collective sense of obligation towards each other to bear on the development of the country and what better way to do it than through prayers.

No doubt the President's call resonated with majority of Ghanaians who belong to one faith or another and who believe in prayers.

So on an occasion like Easter when Christians are celebrating Jesus Christ, the son of God, who rose from the dead, symbolising transformation and rebirth, offering prayers for the progress of the country underline the essence of the celebrations.

Easter as we have observed already commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and from all indications, the most important Christian festival.

On this occasion, churches are filled with special hymns and songs and it is in that spirit that we urge all to consider the renewal happening in their hearts for the country. Together we believe that with faith in the renewing power, we can achieve so much.

Amidst all the economic and social challenges facing the country and the efforts being made by the government to address them, we are of the view that celebrating the miracle of resurrection should spur us on to pray for the progress of the country.

The glorious resurrection of Jesus Christ should serve as a principle guide for humankind, including Ghanaians in search of socio-economic benefits for the country.

Christians and others who belong to other faiths can bring about the desired change for our country if we reflect on Easter which highlights truth, justice and love for one another.

These are remarkable elements that can help all of us to develop the country and take it where it ought to be and the only weapon that can take us there is prayers.