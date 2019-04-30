Ghana: Police Go After Nigerians for Kidnap of Envoy in Ghana

The Police are on a manhunt for three Nigerians suspected to have kidnapped a Consular General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana, Nabil Makram Basbous, at Labone.

According to a report published on Ghanaian news website, Graphic online, on Saturday, the envoy was reportedly abducted on Thursday.

The police said the victim was going for an early morning walk when the suspects, in a white Hyundai Elantra, pulled up in front of him, pointed a pistol on him and ordered him to enter the car.

A statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Police command, DSP Efia Tenge, said the Charlie SWAT Unit of the command picked up intelligence that some Nigerians residing in H/N/11/B, NTHC Estates, Vivian Farms, Lashibi, were suspicious characters who stayed at home all day but went out only at night.

The statement said at about 8am on Thursday, the police followed up on the intelligence and located the house but were met with resistance when they attempted entering the house.

It added that in the process all three occupants of the house jumped over the fence and escaped.

"While police were still at the scene, the victim, Hon Nabil Makram Basbous, 61 years, a Lebanese Consular General and Head of Mission of Estonia to Ghana, came out from one of the rooms in the house," it said.

The statement added that the victim, who lived at Labone near Wangara, said he was on his early morning walk when the car pulled up in front of him.

"One of the occupants came out, pulled a pistol on him and ordered him to enter the car or risk being shot if he resists. He obliged, entered and was driven away with the kidnappers pointing a pistol and an axe at him. He could not see his way till they got to the location and was detained in the room and held hostage for payment of ransom," the statement said.