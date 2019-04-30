Ghana: CK Tedam Epitomised Humility, Sacrifice - U/E Minister

The Upper East Regional Minister, Mrs Paulina Patience Abayage, has described the late Clement Kubindiwor Tedam popularly known as C.K. Tedam as somebody who served the nation with all humility, dedication and sacrifice.

The sudden death of the eminent Ghanaian and Chairman of the Council of Elders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) occurred on Friday.

C.K. Tedam, 94, was the last surviving member of the Northern People's Party and played an integral and vibrant role in the development of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia political tradition.

A statement signed and issued by Madam Paulina Patience Abayage and copied to the Ghanaian Times described the late C. K Tedam, who is the brother of the Paga-Pio, Pe Charles Awia Awampaga II, as a great Ghanaian patriot, a stalwart and legend of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

It said as a member of the Paga Royal Family, C.K. Tedam was the last surviving member of the Northern People's Party, the first NPP became an important activist of the United Party, the Progress Party, the Popular Front Party and the New Patriotic Party.

The statement said apart from C. K Tedam serving on a number of committees of the party, he became the chairman of the Council of Elders, played an invaluable and unforgettable roles in preserving stability and unity of the party when it became embroiled with series of unnecessary disputes to undermine its coherence.

It said as a Member of Parliament, Minister of Local Government, Member of the Council of State, the late C.K Tedam served the nation with all humility, dedication and sacrifice.

The statement said he also worked with others to help entrench the values of respect for rule of law, individual liberties, human rights, and the principles of democratic accountability in body politic of nation.

"C.K Tedam leaves a big vacuum not only in the NPP family and nation, but also in my personal life as he was a father and my confidant and I call on the citizenry to emulate exceptional legacy of tolerance, modesty, sincerity, decency and sacrifice left behind by the late C.K Tedam to help accelerate development of the nation."