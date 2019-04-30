Ghana: Global Executive Institute Honours Former GPHA Boss

The Global Executive Institute in association with the United Clergy International Association has honoured Paul Ansah Asare, a former Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) during its Global Achievers Leadership Awards ceremony in Accra.

The event which also hosted the graduation of students from the Institute saw Mr Ansah Asare, a current consultant of the Ministry of Transport (MoT), being awarded with the Ultimate Excellence Award and Community Impact Personality Award by the Institute in its special honours for Executive Excellence.

He dedicated his award to his people at Asougyaman for being the bedrock of his success in public life.

Mr Ansah Asare said the continent needed men and women in leadership with servant mentality with a strong sense of humility, honesty, professionalism, patriotism and the fear of God.

"Regrettably, our own society frowns on people in high positions of trust who do not become rich after their stewardship," he said.

He said because of that mentality many people in leadership positions focused their energies on pursuing wealth by any means possible instead of striving to make leadership and democracy more meaningful in the lives of ordinary people.

"Do not betray your country to become rich, however be guided by a strong sense of national pride driven by love, devotion and attachment to your country," Mr Ansah Asare said.

He asked the graduands to be led by a strong sense of ultimate accountability to God in all their actions and decisions saying "building a public service career on the fear of God, honesty, professionalism and patriotism may win you more enemies than friends, but care more about the number of actions you do right rather than the number of enemies your right may attract."

Mr Ansah Asare asked them to remember at all times that their task was not only to make a decent living but to stand up and make a difference for their country and humanity.