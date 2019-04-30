Ghana: Refrain From Insulting Dignity of Opponents - Prophet Amoh

Prophet Dr J.K. Amoh, the Founder and Leader of the Hand for Christ Mission International, has advised political parties in the country to advise their functionaries to refrain from abusing their political opponents.

He also asked self-seeking politicians, to stop any activity that could destabilise the nation, and instead support the needy, vulnerable and poor in society.

"The country needs a peaceful atmosphere which is the pre-requisite for the growth and development of multi-party democracy, we must see ourselves as one people and politicians must use their platforms to promote the good image of the country.

"The clergy and Ministers of State must endeavour to be role models for society and be law-abiding in order to live in peace, unity and harmony with ourselves because it is rewarding to be in the presence of God to find His direction and blessing towards national cohesion, rule of law and good governance," Prophet Dr Amoh stressed.. -GNA