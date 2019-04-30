29 April 2019

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Accepts Hon. Rockson Bukari's Resignation From Office

Tagged:

Related Topics

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 29th April, 2019, accepted the resignation from office of Hon. Rockson Bukari, Minister of State at the Office of the President.

This was after Hon. Rockson Bukari submitted his letter of resignation to the President on Monday, 29th April, because he had "taken note of the tape circulating in the media", and had, therefore, taken the decision to resign "in order not to allow the tape to disrupt the focus of government in delivering on its mandate."

He further stated, in his letter, that he resigned "as a matter of principle", having "exercised judgment contrary to what I have known you to stand for and require of your servants in running this country."

The President accepted his resignation, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications

Ghana

UPS Foundation Leads Launch of U.S.$3 Million Vaccine Drone Network

Ghana would soon inaugurate drones that would make on-demand, emergency deliveries of 148 high priority products,… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Presidency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Ghana Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.