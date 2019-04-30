Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Accepts Hon. Rockson Bukari's Resignation From Office

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Monday, 29th April, 2019, accepted the resignation from office of Hon. Rockson Bukari, Minister of State at the Office of the President.

This was after Hon. Rockson Bukari submitted his letter of resignation to the President on Monday, 29th April, because he had "taken note of the tape circulating in the media", and had, therefore, taken the decision to resign "in order not to allow the tape to disrupt the focus of government in delivering on its mandate."

He further stated, in his letter, that he resigned "as a matter of principle", having "exercised judgment contrary to what I have known you to stand for and require of your servants in running this country."

The President accepted his resignation, and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Eugene Arhin

Director of Communications