Eight million euros buy Bubacarr Sanneh will be staying put to prove his worth, according to Belgian club Anderlecht's chairman Marc Coucke.

A centre back known to operate best with a three-man defence lining, Gambian player Sanneh has come under intense scrutiny after failing to cement a permanent place in the multiple time Belgian league winners' starting team.

Some outlets have even gone on to describe the Scorpion the season's worst signing with reports of a plan to ship him out on loan or cash in on him doing little to aid his rapid progress.

Anderlecht has hardly forked out such sums in recent seasons to foot bill of an incoming player and the arrival of Bubacarr with such a price tag had fans expecting an invaluable addition bolstering their ranks.

However, after moving in August last month, the 24-year-old has only started seven of the ten games he'd played coupled with a change of coaches.

Reports blame ex-coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck sort of for sanctioning the deal and Coucke for releasing the cash for the transfer.

Allowing his return to Denmark on loan would see the centre-back's value drop and Anderlecht are hopeful of sticking with him beginning next season in the belief he will rediscover the form that prompted them to secure his services in the first place.

And asked in a recent talk show over whether the Gambian will be retained, chairman Coucke responded in the affirmative.

"Yes, he's going to stay. Absolutely, absolutely" Marc uttered.