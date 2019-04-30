30 April 2019

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Davido Calls Chioma 'Wifey' On Her Birthday

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Davido/Instagram
Davido calls Chioma “wifey” on her birthday.

There are indications that Nigerian singer Davido could finally end up marrying his girlfriend Chioma Rowland, after he wished her happy on his Instagram page on Tuesday, calling her "wifey".

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY !! @thechefchi ! IM NOT LUCKY IM BLESSED !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Davido who maybe planning to spend the rest of his life with Chioma used the occasion to share series of videos and pictures to mark the special day for the birthday girl.

He also shared lovely messages like "Happy Birthday Wifey", "I'm Not Lucky, I'm Blessed", "Happy Birthday To the Love of My Life (LOML)",

"Happy Birthday TO THE LOML ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thechefchi It's your Birthday All week !!?? WHERE WE GOING ??!!✈️✈️🏝🏝🏝🏝🌍🌍🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝 💰 God bless you for me ! Can never Imagine Spending the Rest of life With any one ELSE !! I love you BABY !! GREAT THINGS AHEAD !!'

Davido went further to share a video where he was seen kissing Chioma.

Happy Birthday TO THE LOML ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thechefchi It's your Birthday All week !!?? WHERE WE GOING ??!!✈️✈️🏝🏝🏝🏝🌍🌍🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝 💰 God bless you for me ! Can never Imagine Spending the Rest of life With any one ELSE !! I love you BABY !! GREAT THINGS AHEAD !! 🙏🏽😝

HAPPY BIRTHDAY WIFEY !! @thechefchi ! IM NOT LUCKY IM BLESSED !! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Happy Birthday TO THE LOML ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thechefchi It's your Birthday All week !!?? WHERE WE GOING ??!!✈️✈️🏝🏝🏝🏝🌍🌍🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝 💰 God bless you for me ! Can never Imagine Spending the Rest of life With any one ELSE !! I love you BABY !! GREAT THINGS AHEAD !! 🙏🏽😝

Nigeria

Hundreds Missing As Gunmen Block Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Despite the constant assurance by the acting Inspector General of Police (IG), Mohammed Adamu, to travellers on… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.