Nigeria: Davido Calls Chioma 'Wifey' On Her Birthday

Photo: Davido/Instagram

Davido calls Chioma “wifey” on her birthday.

There are indications that Nigerian singer Davido could finally end up marrying his girlfriend Chioma Rowland, after he wished her happy on his Instagram page on Tuesday, calling her "wifey".

Davido who maybe planning to spend the rest of his life with Chioma used the occasion to share series of videos and pictures to mark the special day for the birthday girl.

He also shared lovely messages like "Happy Birthday Wifey", "I'm Not Lucky, I'm Blessed", "Happy Birthday To the Love of My Life (LOML)",

"Happy Birthday TO THE LOML ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @thechefchi It's your Birthday All week !!?? WHERE WE GOING ??!!✈️✈️🏝🏝🏝🏝🌍🌍🌍🌍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😝😝 💰 God bless you for me ! Can never Imagine Spending the Rest of life With any one ELSE !! I love you BABY !! GREAT THINGS AHEAD !!'

Davido went further to share a video where he was seen kissing Chioma.

