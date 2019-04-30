Ghana: Rockson Bukari Resigns Over Leaked Tape

The embattled Minister of State at the Presidency, Rockson Bukari, who has been accused of attempting to bribe a journalist to "kill" a story, has resigned from office.

Mr Bukari, in his letter submitted to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday, said he had taken note of the tape circulating in the media and had therefore, taken the decision to resign.

He stated in his letter that he did not want to allow the tape to disrupt the focus of the government in delivering on its mandate.

Mr Bukari further stated that he resigned "as a matter of principle," having "exercised judgment contrary to what I have known you to stand for and require of your servants in running this country."

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin said the President had accepted Mr Bukari's resignation.