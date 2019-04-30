Mozambique: Nine Dead After Cyclone Kenneth Strikes

Maputo — AT least nine people have died and an accounted number injured following the passage of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth in Mozambique and Comoros.

Ibo, Macomia and Quissanga districts of Mozambique were hardest-hit by the cyclone's path.

In Mozambique, at least five people were killed and 11 injured. At least 23 760 people were sheltering in 39 accommodation centres across eight districts, as of this past weekend.

More than 35 100 houses had been recorded as totally destroyed or partially destroyed, according to the Mozambique National Institute for Disaster Management (INGC).

Five health facilities have so far been recorded as damaged.

At least 75 classrooms have been destroyed or damaged, impacting about 4 000 students, according to INGC.

Cyclone Kenneth struck at a time the disaster-prone Southern African country was recovering from the deadly impact of Cyclone Idai.

Idai left an estimated 1 000 people dead over a month ago with more than 1 million others affected by floods.

Meanwhile, in Comoros, four fatalities have been reported after Cyclone Kenneth.

Some 182 people were injured.

The electricity grid has been damaged, leaving the majority of the island nations' inhabitants without power.

The Cyclone Kenneth floods have seen the United Nations (UN) provide a whopping $13 million to assist in food provision, safe drinking water and repair damaged infrastructure.