South Africa: Clash of Councillors Could Sink R35 Million Sasol Project

A clash between a senior ANC councillor and her fellow councillor during a meeting of the Lekwa municipality in Standerton, could lead to a multimillion-rand water and electricity project going down the drain.

The ANC's chief whip, Mapasekha Molaba, who is also the leader of the SACP in Standerton, allegedly attacked fellow ANC councillor Miriam Khota, who is the speaker of the council, during last Wednesday's meeting, where Sasol wanted to donate R35m.

The altercation happened in front of Sasol representatives, who were there to hand over a project to assist the council to supply water to the town and stabilise electricity supply.

'She hit at me'

According to Khota, the argument ensued when Molaba wanted to stop the handover.

"I don't want to elaborate on her reasons as she is the one who has to answer that question," Khota told News24.

"It was an embarrassing situation and while I was filming her during the quarrel, she hit at me, knocking my phone from my hands," said Khota.

When Khota approached the police to lay assault charges against Molaba, she was informed that a charge had already been laid.

"When I showed the police the video clip, they withdrew the case against me and opened a docket against Molaba."

She referred further questions to the ANC.

A spokesperson, who was only willing to give his surname as Dlamini, confirmed the incident.

"It is very embarrassing for the ANC that the leader who is supposed to see that councillors toe the line, is causing such problems."

Theft claims

Dlamini said Molaba accused Khota, as well as senior managers of Sasol who were present at the meeting, of stealing money from a previous R40m project - also funded by Sasol.

According to Dlamini, the R35m project will not be cancelled but will only be delayed.

The police in Standerton confirmed that a case was being investigated.

Molaba appeared in court on Monday morning and was released on her own recognisance.

When asked for a response, she said she had "no comment".

Sasol wasn't immediately available for comment.

Source: News24