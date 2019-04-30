29 April 2019

Gambia: PSV Up Survival Chances, Shock Ports Authority

By Sulayman Bah

PSV-Wellingara have upped their chances of staying up the country's First Division after strolling past heavyweights Ports Authority.

It was a deserved win but one that no one expected in the lead up to the game as the Wellingara-based outfit left fans berserk with a brilliant display in a five-goal-thriller.

Emboldened by the cruise over Jamjelly in the Football Federation Cup 3-1 on penalties to reach the round of 16, PSV kept up the momentum and had the final laugh over Gambia Ports Authority on Saturday at the Banjul mini-stadium.

PSV are now on fifteen points in twenty-one outings.

Elsewhere, Tallinding United and Hawks played out a goalless stalemate.

