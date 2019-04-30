28 April 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On Media Statement and Video Clip Issued By Gift of the Givers

Media Statement on video and media statement issued by Gift of the Givers on South African journalist abducted in 2017

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has noted a media statement and video clip issued by Gift of the Givers on the abducted South African journalist, Shiraz Mohamed. Mr Mohamed was working as a photographer when he was abducted. DIRCO has been in contact with the family and will continue to liaise with the family on the matter.

No further information will be given by DIRCO and no media interviews will be conducted by DIRCO due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

