30 April 2019

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2019 Hajj - FCT Board Warns Intending Pilgrims Against Fraudulent Acts

The FCT Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Sunday warned 2019 intending pilgrims against exhibiting fraudulent behaviour that is capable of tarnishing the image of Nigeria in Saudi Arabia.

Director of the Board, Malam Muhammad Bashir, gave the warning at a One-Day Workshop for intending pilgrims and officials of the board, held at the FCT Permanent Hajj Camp located at Basan Jiwa, close to the Nnamdi Azikwe Internatinal Airport, Abuja.

Bashir said the objective of the workshop is to provide a platform for intensive educational interaction between intending pilgrims and Hajj official with a view to ensure successful hajj operation.

"It is our hope that the little we will learn will help us to becoming good ambassadors of Nigeria in Saudi Arabia through acquainting ourselves with local laws and regulations.

"The workshop will also remind pilgrims and officials of their responsibilities to one another, code of behavior while in Saudi to avoid falling prey to fraudulent characters both in Nigeria and in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Similarly, the workshop will educate intending pilgrims on local currency denomination including exchange rates and medical issue," bashir said."

The director noted that Hajj over the years, had become a dynamic exercise which threw up new and sometimes unprecedented challenges bordering mainly on technical, operational and attitudinal," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria( NAN) reports that 2,000 pilgrims are expected to perform the 2019 Hajj through the FCT Muslims pilgrims' Welfare Board.(NAN)

