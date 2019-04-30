Ghana: Alleged Kidnapper Jailed 18 Months for Jailbreak.

Takoradi — Samuel Udoetuk Wills, who is under investigations for his alleged connections with the Sekondi-Takoradi kidnappings, was yesterday, jailed 18 months, by the Takoradi District Court, for breaking jail at the Takoradi Central Police station, in December, last year.

He was sentenced 18 months each on two counts of escaping from unlawful custody, and causing unlawful damage, but, the court acquitted him on the charge of resisting arrest, since according to the magistrate,Mr Michael Ampadu, the prosecution failed to prove its case.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

Mr Ampadu said that Wills could not provide any evidence to prove its case and also failed to produce the said Kwesi, who,the convict claimed,helped him to escape from the Takoradi Police Station cells.

He also disagreed with the prayer of counsel for the families, Mr J K Abakah, that the substantive case should go on trial, arguing that the police had not completed their investigations.

Earlier, Wills, 28, pleaded not guilty to the three charges of causing unlawful damage, escaping from lawful custody on December 30, 2018, and resisting arrest on January 3, 2019. But, later, he pleaded guilty with explanation.

Wills, told the court that, a Criminal Investigations Department ( CID) officer and Kwesi assisted him to escape from police custody, explaining that Kwesi cut the iron bars using a blade and cooking oil .

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Bernard Baah-Ahensah tendered in a dress and scarf, which was found during the re-arrest of Wills at his hideout at Kansawurado and the iron rod he used to cut the burglary proof at Takoradi Central police station and escaped.

The dress and scarf have been identified by parents of one of the victims, Pricilla Mantsebea Koranche, who was kidnapped on December 21, 2018.

Wills, a prime suspect in the kidnapping cases, escaped from police custody but, was recaptured, at his hideout, in an uncompleted building, located between Kansaworodo and Diabene, suburbs of the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis.

A prosecution witness, Detective Inspector Charles Agyei, also tendered in court three iron rods, two hacksaw blades, Wills used in cutting the burglar proof at the Takoradi cells and his caution statement.

Wills, is suspected to be involved in three kidnapping cases, which occurred at Kansaworodo, Ahenkofi and Kwesimintsim, on August 17, December 4, and December 18,respectively.

The police alleged that in one instance, the kidnappers used mobile number 0500918630 to call victim's parents, asking them to pay ransom and not to resort to police because latter cannot help them.

There was a heavy police presence yesterday at the Takoradi District Court whenWills appeared for sentence. At about 10am, policemen were positioned at vantage points to ensure order.