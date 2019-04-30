Ghana: ﻿MTN Ghana Launches Affordable Mobile Phones

MTN Ghana Limited has launched its 'Smart Feature Device' in Accra to offer low income earners the opportunity to access affordable mobile phone with internet services and social media applications.

The device has features such as Wifi, 3G internet speed, dual camera, and FM Radio and allows users to access social media applications such as WhatsApp and YouTube.

MTN Ghana Limited launched the device in collaboration with the Micfrim Enterprise, distributors of mobile phone devices and Stanbic Bank.

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana Limited said the launch was another milestone by the company to bring the benefits of a connected world to every citizen.

"With our vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers, we continue to invest in relevant technology and exploring opportunities that will make access to digital services easy and affordable," he said.

He said access to education, healthcare, media, entertainment, financial services, and the internet were avenues to enhance the way people lived their lives, therefore, the vision of the company was to enable access to telecommunication and digital services for the benefits of its customers.

Mr Adadevoh disclosed that there were over 34 million mobile phone users in the country and research had shown that out of this number, over nine million were active mobile internet users representing 32 per cent of the total population.

The CEO said to penetrate the smartphone industry, MTN Ghana partnered selected original device manufacturers to design affordable entry level smart phones with competitive data plans for people to benefit from the use of smartphones.

Among the manufacturers were; Tecno, Huawei, Samsung, Nokia and Infinix, he said.

He gave the company's customers the assurance that MTN would provide them with data packages to serve their telecommunication needs such as its Money Back Offer.

Mr Michael Frimpong Amponsah, the General Manager of Micfrim Enterprise said the Smart Device was one of the many products his company's partnership with MTN would introduce to excite customers.

He said for the millions of people that could not have access to internet due to either unavailability of the device to suit their peculiar needs or its affordability, the Smart Device was the solution.

"This Smart Feature phone is to gradually migrate entry level smartphone users to full smartphone and heavy data users over time," he said.

Nana Dwemoh Benneh, the Head of Personal and Business Banking of Stanbic Bank, said the bank was focused on driving indigenous African businesses that were promoting socio-economic development.

He said the bank was willing to support the two companies to initiate more of such customer satisfactory products.