Ghana: Appiah, Ashitey Armah Qualify for McDan ITF World Tour Draw

Two Ghanaian tennis players yesterday gained qualification into the main draw for the McDan ITF World Tour which effectively kicks off today at the tennis courts of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The duo, Andrews Adu Appiah and Bernard Ashitey Armah qualified yesterday after recording impressive wins in their qualifying games.

Appiah defeated Demark Schulze from the USA in two straight sets of 6-0,6-0 while Ashitey Armah endured a difficult first set before winning 7-5,6-1 against Cheraag Bajwa from the Great Britain.

Appiah's game was a one-sided affair as the Ghanaian dominated the exchanges with the American having no solutions to his long and powerful drives.

It was, however, a little difficult for Ashitey Armah who was stretched into a tie before winning the first set 7-5.

But he was in cruise control in the second set which he dictated and worked his opponent out with brilliant shots across the court to unsettle him.

Appiah and Ashitey Armah will be hoping for convenient draws to start the competition with players from over 30 countries on a pleasant note.