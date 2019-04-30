Ghana: UG College of Education Holds Graduation for 844 Students

University of Ghana, College of Education, on Saturday held a graduation ceremony for its students who had completed their programme of study in 2018.

A total of 844 students, made up of six Masters Level, 727 undergraduates and 111diplomats, graduated with certificates in MAs, BAs, BSc Administration, BSc Information Technology, BSc Nursing and Diplomas.

Mrs Ellen Maama Hagan, founder of L'Aine Services and guest speaker, in her speech said that although the graduates had struggled to reach where they were, they should enjoy life and not to be stressed about what the future holds.

She added that whether the future seemed bleak or bright it was essential that they enjoyed life and take good care of their health, saying "enjoy life, celebrate little victories and embrace the gift of here and now."

Mrs Hagan noted that after graduation, employment was next on everyone's mind and the question that follows was whether you find a job or you create one.

"I advise that in looking for a job, you design a compelling Curriculum Vitae (CV), practice how to sell yourself properly to potential employers, and offer yourself for non-paid internship slots that provide opportunity to demonstrate your high work ethics and ultimately land you a job," she added.

She charged the class of 2018 to think of making the world a better place even when it seems crazy.

The Chancellor of the university, Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, in her address congratulated the students for their hard-work and dedication to their studies and wished them a prosperous future.

She assured the university's dedication to continue to improve student experience at the institution.

Nana Ama Abbey, Valedictorian of the 2018 class, in her speech asked the management and the College of Education to improve the quality of tuition delivered to students at the college.

She pleaded for the number of tutorials to be increased and for students to be able to meet their course lecturers at least once a semester.

She urged her fellow colleagues to take the knowledge they had gained to make themselves, their families, the country and the world better for all humanity.