Ghana: Times, Others for Yendis Media Games

The New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaian Times and Spectator newspapers, will be joined by other selected media houses and corporate organization to compete in the maiden Yendis All Media Games scheduled for June 1, at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The event, put together by Yendis Media Consultancy in collaboration with Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and National Media Commission (NMC), is meant to promote unity in the media landscape.

Founder and Director of Yendis Media Consultancy, Mr. Sidney Justin Tehoda told the Times Sports that 'it would provide an opportunity for media practitioners to fraternize and engage in healthy competition.'

"The media has been at the forefront of pushing the campaign on healthy living by taking to regular exercise, yet many of them due to their work schedule do not engage in such activities and we want to help them exercise a little."

He stressed the need to create a healthy competition among the media houses not only on the field of work but through games and socialization.

In all, 15 media houses have been invited; however, only 10 will be selected on a first-come-first served basis.

Competing media houses must participate in 12 different sports disciplines.

The disciplines include athletics (100m dash for both sexes), football (men 5-aside and penalty-shootout for ladies), volleyball (both sexes) tug-of-war (both sexes), egg or lime and spoon, eating competition and handball, all for both sexes, ampe (ladies), sack race for both sexes, draught and jama.