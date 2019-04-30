Nigeria: Why Our Gang Killed Anambra Chief - Suspect

A suspected killer of the President General of the Nimo Town Development Union (NTDU), Chief Tony Frank Igboka, yesterday, said they killed the chief because he banished their gang from the community.

The suspect, Chigbo Aniegbu (27) alias Transformer, made the disclosure while being paraded at the state Police Headquarters, Awka, on Monday.

Aniegbu, an indigene of Nimo, said the former Anambra State lawmaker was shot by one Obinna Okafor.

"I did not shoot him, though I was with those that killed him, unknown to me about their intention and mission," he said.

He said the deceased chased out members of his gang from the town and insisted that they were not allowed to return to the town unless they turned over a new leaf.

Aniegbu, who confessed being a member of Vikings cult group, said he ignorantly joined the killer gang in the vehicle from a neighbouring town to his community on the fateful day.

"When they started shooting the man, I was speechless because I did not have any personal issue with him. After all, both of us are from the same village," he said.

Parading the suspect and other 264 others arrested in April in Anambra, the state Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, said the command had a wonderful harvest of suspects.

CP Dandaura said Gov. Willie Obiano had increased the cash reward of N5m earlier promised to anybody with useful information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects to N15m.

The commissioner said the increment followed the arrest of the kingpin who hailed from the same community with the slain Igboka. He gave the names of the fleeing suspects as Chukwunonso alias Nwasami, Obinna Okafor and Smart.

During the parade, the commissioner disclosed that 231 suspected cultists, 16 suspected one-chance robbers, four suspected car snatchers, three suspected kidnappers and 10 suspected armed robbers were arrested in April.