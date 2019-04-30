Liberia: Boy, 17, Charged With Murder

Suspect Calvin Mambu shortly after police arrested and handcuffed him prior to be arraigned in court.

Officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) assigned with the detachment in Margibi County have charged and sent to court a 17-year-old boy with murder, a Liberia News Agency Correspondent in the county has reported.

Suspect Calvin Mambu, according to the report, was arrested in Weala, Cinta Township on Thursday, April 18, 2019, for allegedly stabbing Obediah Sulonteh, 22, to death following an argument that ensued between them.

Members of the Community Watch Forum in Weala arrested the suspect Mambu shortly after the incident, while attempting to escape from the crime scene as the victim was being rushed to the C.H. Rennie Memorial Hospital in Kakata, the county political capital.

Medical doctors pronounced Victim Sulonteh dead on arrival.

During police preliminary investigation, according to the report, suspect Mambu admitted to stabbing Sulonteh, but said the act was committed during an argument in which they both exchanged invectives, and that he overreacted to the situation.

Meanwhile, the Kakata Magisterial Court on April 20, 2019, issued a writ of arrest for suspect Calvin Mambu after LNP officers brought him before the court.

According to LINA, defendant Mambu's action is in violation of chapter 14, section 14.1 of the new penal law of Liberia, and being highly criminal minded with the intent to commit crime against the state, the defendant took a silver-colored knife with blue handle and stabbed victim Obediah Sulonteh on his left side just beneath his left arm, thereby leaving the victim with wound, profuse bleeding, severe pain and suffering to death.

The writ further stated that the victim was rushed to the hospital, and was pronounced dead by doctors on call "as a result of severe wound and profuse bleeding, causing him to die."

The said act of the defendant, being unlawful, constitutes the offense of "murder."

Meanwhile, family members of the late Sulonteh have laid to rest his remains in Suacoco, Bong County with the prior advice and consent of the police.