Ghana: ﻿Basic Schools, Parents Urged to Promote Children's Cultural Talents

Popular actor, John Dumelo, has advised basic schools and parents to help develop the cultural and creative abilities of wards which could form their future careers.

He said that it was important for society to remind children of their cultural heritage in order that they did not lose their cultural identity to foreign cultures.

Speaking as the Chairman at the Cultural Festival of St Thomas Preparatory and Junior High School at Abeka in Accra, Mr Dumelo urged other basic schools to emulate the gesture of St Thomas school in imparting knowledge of their peculiar Ghanaian cultural identity to its students.

He said with the present craze and fancy for social media technology platforms and its unedited content, the likelihood of children or the youth losing their cultural identity was very high.

Mr Dumelo, speaking on the theme "Unearthing talents through culture" said that there was the need for schools and other relevant authorities to organise cultural events and activities to remind children of their cultural background and historical roots.

"Whilst learning about our culture, it is not out of place to learn about other African cultures which share similarity with our culture merely to broaden our knowledge on those cultures in the African setting," he said, adding that positive aspects of other foreign cultures could also be adopted.

Mr Dumelo commended the school for organising the event, saying that it would go a long way to broaden the knowledge of the youth on the diversity of the Ghanaian historical culture.

He said out of these young ones, there would be actors and actresses, musicians, and many more and expressed his willingness to avail himself at anytime to help develop the talents of the children.

In a welcome address, the headmaster of the school, Mr Edwin Zotor said the rationale for the event was to unlock the cultural potential of the children and to promote a positive change in their behaviour.

He said some of the pupils might not be academically inclined but gifted in other areas, adding that such activities were appropriate to present an opportunity to them to unearth their God-given potential in the arts.

The Assistant Head of the school, Mama Dzewu III of Kpando Traditional area, urged students to always abide by the principles of environmental cleanliness and not dispose rubbish indiscriminately.

Some cultural dances were performed including dances from the Ashanti, Northern, Volta and Greater Accra Regions.