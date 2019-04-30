Ghana: Police, Prisons Set for Greater Accra Handball Title Defence

The female handball team of the Ghana Police Service and the male team of the Ghana Prison Service are set to defend their trophies from tomorrow May 1 when the Greater Accra Handball League (GAHL) resumes.

The league, according to organisers, promises to be full of excitement and drama on the field of play as the Ghana Armed Forces teams (Air force, Navy and Army) seems to have enriched their sides with young and talented players from the various civilian teams.

It would have 13 teams participating in both male and female categories which include the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prison service, Cantonment Youth, Legonite, El Wak Wings, Kassland and Ghana Army.

The rest are the Air force, Navy, Asomdwe, Pelican (from Blue Sky), New Hostac and the Ghana National Fire Service.

Speaking to Times Sports in Accra last week, the Technical Director of the Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) Mr. George Bankole predicted a tough competition for the clubs, saying that the dominant teams would have a run for their money.

He said "I will not be surprised if a new team emerge as winners at the end of the league," adding that, most of the matches would be interesting as some of the civilian teams have really prepared towards the league.

He called on the participating teams to be disciplined and eschew all forms of negative attitudes that would mar the beauty of the matches and the league.